Experts recommend smart platform for elderly care

As Macau’s population continues to age, researchers argue that the region needs to adopt a smart aging support platform to better meet the growing demand for elderly care services.

A study published in the Journal of Public Administration in Macau proposes an integrated, technology-driven system to provide a network of intelligent care for the elderly. The study, conducted by researchers from the City University of Macau and Liaoning University, suggests that Macau’s current institutional care model is “unable to meet the real needs” of its aging population.

The proposed smart aging platform aims to link the demand-side needs of the elderly with supply-side service providers and management systems. On the demand side, the platform seeks to address seniors’ physiological, safety, emotional, esteem, and self-realization needs. The supply side would facilitate cooperation between government agencies, medical institutions, and private companies.

“The management side comprises four modules: feature development, operational management, information management, and evaluation and feedback, striving to realize the systematic operation of the smart elderly care platform and create a robust intelligent ecosystem,” the researchers added.

The study stresses the importance of laws ensuring elder rights and interests for successful intelligent care. It also calls for market research and senior-friendly technologies, such as hands-free phones and voice command devices.

“An open, inclusive, favorable, and respectful environment” is needed to encourage seniors’ participation and stimulate demand, the researchers say.

While the platform faces challenges in design, data integration, and privacy protection, the researchers assert that effective connections between terminals can improve the quality of life for seniors and alleviate social and family burdens. “The platform connects multiple institutions, so its operation requires mutual collaboration,” the study concludes. Victoria Chan