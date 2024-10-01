Explore events during October and its Golden Week

The National Day Golden Week brings a variety of new and ongoing events and exhibitions, from entertainment to culture, for the public to enjoy.

Today, the Macau SAR will host a series of events to celebrate National Day, including a flag-raising ceremony and reception.

The flag-raising ceremony will take place this morning at Golden Lotus Square.

In the evening, a fireworks show will be staged by Chinese and Italian companies as part of the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest.

With only two dates remaining – Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 – the contest will feature spectacular firework displays from 10 competing countries.

Visitors can enjoy performances from teams representing China and Italy on National Day, and teams from Japan and Portugal the following weekend.

The Macao Government Tourism Office encourages public participation in the photo contest and student drawing contest, contributing to the festive atmosphere.

Adding to the celebrations, the ‘36th Macao International Music Festival’ will open with Giacomo Puccini’s Opera in Three Acts on Oct. 4 and close with Mariza and the Macao Chinese Orchestra on Nov. 4.

Celebrated musicians and orchestras worldwide will be invited to perform at the Macao Cultural Centre.

Local artist Jay Lei skillfully uses light as a medium to showcase various elements of Catholicism in Macao’s Catholic Cultural Heritage exhibition, running until Oct. 6 at the Macao Catholic Culture Association.

Lei’s craft and detailed animated imagery promises an immersive light journey through the city’s unique history.

More immersive experiences can be found in the ongoing “Eggspression – An Immersive Art Experience” exhibition, running until Oct. 7 at the Galaxy Promenade at Galaxy Macau. Visitors can capture Instagram-worthy moments with artwork by Dutch public-installation artist Henk Hofstra, who combines interactive exhibits and playful aesthetics for a unique experience.

For those seeking additional photo opportunities, teamLab SuperNature at the Venetian Macao offers a daily immersive experience centered on enormous 8-meter-tall art installations that explore the connection between humans and nature. Visitors can engage with the art physically, redefining their perception of the boundaries between self and the world.

Artwork spaces such as Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I Are of the Same Root, The Garden and I Are One, Massless Clouds Between Sculpture and Life, and EN TEA HOUSE are slated to provide greater surprises and enhance the visitor experience.

The local sports scene is also thriving, with the ‘Happy Elephant MMA Champions League – Macau Cup’ set to take place on Oct. 12 at Galaxy Arena.

It will feature Chinese fighters against international opponents, promoting the development of mixed martial arts.

Film enthusiasts can visit Cinematheque Passion at Travessa da Paixão for the “Wandering in the Scenes” exhibition, running until Oct. 20. The exhibition offers an opportunity to rediscover various Macau locations through selected clips from films shot in these areas, supplemented by contemporary images in the same vicinity.

One Central has also collaborated with internationally renowned artist Jason Naylor for the ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ exhibition.

Open until Oct. 31, this marks the first exhibition in Macau combining Chinese traditions with artificial intelligence and graffiti art. Featuring four interactive installations, Naylor’s AI-enhanced work with light and color creates a multisensory experience for visitors.

The Macao Museum of Art also has an exhibition to offer until Nov. 10, where over 150 bronze artifacts from the National Museum of China are on display. The artifacts span a significant period of history and represent a variety of categories and forms. The public can take this unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the development of early Chinese civilization. Staff Reporter