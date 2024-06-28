Exports at MOP1b in May

The city’s total merchandise exports amounted to MOP1.04 billion in May, down 11.6% year-on-year, according to the Statistics and Census Service. This was driven by a 10.9% decline in re-exports to MOP903 million, with large drops in re-exports of casino articles (-89.2%) and wine (-58.3%), though re-exports of perfume (+151.1%) and diamonds/jewelry (+57.1%) grew. For the first five months of 2024, total external merchandise trade was MOP59.59 billion, down 7.8% year-on-year. Exports grew 7.1% to MOP5.55 billion, with re-exports up 8.2% but domestic exports down 1.7%. Imports fell 9.1% to MOP54.04 billion. The merchandise trade deficit decreased from MOP54.27 billion to MOP48.50 billion.

