The Association for the Elderly is working to expand medical services for seniors looking to retire in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). Access to medical treatment remains a top concern for many senior citizens, with some sources suggesting the government negotiate with surrounding cities to provide medical vouchers and other extended services in Macau. According to the group’s president, “the government has invested heavily in aged care, making the region an attractive option for retirees.” The Association for the Elderly aims to promote the importance of spending quality time with aging parents, hoping to set an example for younger generations.

