Face masks required for bus, taxi embarkation

In response to the outbreak of 2019-nCoV, the novel coronavirus believed to have originated in Wuhan city, public transportation drivers and passengers are required to wear surgical face masks while on the vehicles, the Macau Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced in a statement yesterday.

If any passenger refuses to wear a mask, the driver has the right to bar the passenger from stepping aboard.

The DSAT guaranteed that all entities and companies under its supervision have been required to reinforce cleaning, hygiene and sterilization work both inside buses and at bus stops. These companies are also monitoring the health of their workers.

Although the requirement to wear face masks was only set yesterday, the Times is aware that several bus drivers were refusing entry to passengers who are not wearing face masks on the weekend.

Macau’s banks will also require all customers entering their premises to undergo body temperature checks.

The same requirements have been extended to casinos, giving gaming operators the right to ban clients from entering if they refuse to wear face masks.

The Gaming Inspection and Co-ordination Bureau (DICJ) said that local casinos have been requiring patrons to wear face masks upon entry since Saturday night at 11 p.m.

Since last Wednesday, casino workers have been wearing wear respiratory face masks during work hours under the directive of the Health Bureau, while security guards have been the checking identification cards of those that enter the casino premises, ensuring that they are not from Hubei province.

During the Chinese New Year, DICJ inspectors were stationed at the casinos to monitor the admission and operation of the casinos for 24 hours. The DICJ said that it would continue to review various epidemic prevention measures employed by casino operators. LV