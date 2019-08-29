Facial recognition to be tested in surveillance cameras next year

The facial recognition capability of Macau’s CCTV surveillance cameras will undergo its first test in the first quarter of 2020, according to João Augusto da Rosa, the Assistant to the Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service.

Recently, the security authority revealed that some of Macau’s CCTV surveillance cameras will have facial and car plate recognition capabilities.

According to Rosa, a total of 50 cameras will be selected for testing the facial recognition function and another 50 for car plate recognition.

Together with the additional cameras that will be installed in the fourth phase of Macau’s video surveillance system development, a total of 200 cameras will be equipped with these functions and will cover the outside surroundings of hotels and casinos.

In addition, Rosa remarked that Macau’s surveillance system is a great help in preventing crime and assisting the police authority in closing cases faster.

Speaking in support of the development, Rosa noted that, since 2016, more than 2,000 cases were aided by evidence from surveillance cameras. He also claimed that the police authority strictly follows the relevant guidelines when using cameras in order to protect residents’ privacy and to improve the efficacy of law enforcement.

Wong Chi Hong, head of the investigation department of the Judiciary Police (PJ), defended Macau’s surveillance and said it was different from that of mainland China.

Wong said that, due to the large number of tourists that visit the city every year, Macau’s cameras with facial recognition capability may not be able to read the information of all individuals who appear in the vicinity of casinos and hotels like the cameras in mainland China.

The police authority will also review the necessity of collecting information concerning tourists. JZ