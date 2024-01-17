FAOM lawmakers concerned over Jockey Club workers’ situation

Two of the lawmakers linked with the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) have expressed concerns over the announced closure of the Macau Jockey Club (MJC).

The lawmakers Lam Lon Wai and Lei Chan U have issued a statement on the matter after announcements on Monday from both the government and MJC. Lam and Lei claim to be closely watching as the matter unfolds, so as to ensure the rights of affected workers are properly handled.

They said they hope authorities will properly refer their employees to other work, as well as protect their rights and interests more generally.

“According to information from the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), MJC currently employs 254 locals and 316 non-residents. The company promised to provide its affected employees with adequate compensation under law. Authorities have also claimed that there is interest from MJC shareholders to reemploy some workers, but we are concerned that this will not be possible in all cases.”

The two lawmakers also expressed hopes that authorities would closely engage with both the company and its affected employees, communicating with both and providing workers with information and options.

In addition to MJC paying out the compensation it owes, the lawmakers are calling for the current job position and work experience of affected employees be taken into account when job transfers are arranged, so that workers are referred to “suitable positions.”

They said there had been several cases where workers were offered transferences to posts outside their field of expertise, leading them to quickly quit those jobs. Upon resigning, workers either partially or totally lost their rights.

Lam and Lei also said, regarding the relocation of horse racing activities: “The one-year period in which to reestablish this industry shows that the government has learned from its previous experience in ceasing dog racing.”