Fashion competition cultivates youth artistic talent

A student fashion and creative competition based on the theme “Performing City” was held yesterday, attracting 36 participants from 21 colleges. The Macao Student Fashion Creativity Competitions event included fashion design, product display, and beauty technology competitions. Contestants believe the competition provides a good platform for artistic development in Macau, seeing the event as a starting point to understand related industries. The competition aims to discover and cultivate the talent needed to transform Macau into a “performing city” by promoting industry-university cooperation and economic diversification.

