Fashion | First ‘Walk on Water’ to feature Nuno Lopes’ collection

The first “Walk on Water” show of Sands Macao Fashion Week will feature local designer Nuno Lopes’ debut Spring/Summer 2019 (SS 2019) collection.

Lopes is the first local fashion designer to participate in London Fashion Week and be featured in Vogue magazine.

Speaking to the Times prior to his show today, Lopes said that he will be bringing more neutral colors to his first Macao Fashion Week show.

“Recently, I have been inspired by YouTube [videos], such as make-up tutorials, which I have watched quite a lot. Since I am quite inspired by cosmetics, there will be many neutral colors in this collection, such as pink and glittering pink. I used these colors in menswear, hoping to create juxtaposition,” Lopes told the Times.

Lopes will bring 40 looks to his show in total, with over 100 pieces from his SS 2019 collection being presented. This year, the designer also produced some ready-to-wear and commercial pieces.

The young and up-and-coming designer, who was born and raised in Macau, was approached by Sands for Fashion Week. He was given three to four months to prepare the collection, so as to be part of the second Sands Macao Fashion Week in the first half of this year.

“I truly appreciate that Sands has given us [local designers] such a platform, because the thing Macau designers lack the most is a good platform,” said the 27-year old. “I’m very honored to represent Macau designers while presenting at the first ‘Walk on Water.’ It is very meaningful to me.”

Last year, the group runway shows were extremely popular amongst the public. This year, the group runway shows will once again be brought to life at the Venetian and the Parisian.

In Lopes’ opinion, both the Venetian and Parisian provide good locations for fashion shows, as travellers from all around the world are gathered at these places.

The local designer hopes that in the near future he can bring his collection to the Shanghai Fashion Week.

At the age of 15, Lopes branched out into the fashion world and pursued his education and passion for the arts in London, successfully graduating with a BA Fashion Design from London Middlesex University. Upon completion of his degree, Lopes was shortlisted by the industry panel judges at Middlesex University’s internal fashion show. Lopes was given the chance to showcase his ubiquitous collection at the graduate press show during Graduate Fashion Week 2015.

Lopes recommends those interested in the fashion industry to pursue fashion education abroad in order to receive first- hand information and also to try to challenge themselves.

He also has confidence in Macau’s fashion industry and believes that local designers will have greater opportunities in the future, after the development of the Greater Bay Area in particular.

Following last year’s inaugural event, Sands Resorts Macao is holding the second Sands Macao Fashion Week from October 18 to 24, with seven days of fashion shows and other special events.

