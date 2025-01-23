FDCT highlights new sci-tech development initiatives

The Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) held a briefing on the 2025 “Project Funding Plan” to clarify the funding strategy. The event drew about 300 attendees, including university representatives and technology firms. Chaired by administrative committee member Cheang Kun Wai, the session detailed six funding plans organized around four major themes: platform, research and development, talents, and cooperative research. The initiative promotes collaboration between industry, academia, and research institutions, enhances international partnerships, and fosters a robust innovation ecosystem.

