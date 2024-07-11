FDCT: Macau’s labs achieve ‘remarkable breakthroughs’

In a display of scientific prowess, Macau has established itself as a center for cutting-edge research, boasting four state key laboratories within its higher education institutions, the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) said.

The FDCT has lauded the “outstanding achievements” of these laboratories, with several projects reaching the crucial clinical trial phase.

In response to a query from lawmaker Leong Hong Sai, FDCT has emphasized the “great importance” it places on the development of these state reference laboratories in Macau, acknowledging the territory’s “solid foundation” for scientific inquiry. According to the organization, the four state reference laboratories have “accumulated strengths and achieved remarkable results” in their work.

To support these endeavors, FDCT has provided financial backing for the laboratories’ operations, including increased funding for projects aimed at commercializing research outcomes and fostering collaboration between industry and academia. Among the noteworthy projects underway is a study on drug capsules for the treatment of degenerative brain diseases, which has entered the first phase of clinical trials, and a project on tablets derived from the “motherwort” plant, which has progressed to the second phase of clinical trials.

Furthermore, FDCT has highlighted the establishment of several start-up companies in Hengqin and Zhongshan, which have been built upon the research findings of the state key laboratories. According to FDCT, “a number of achievements related to the state key laboratories in Macau with good prospects for transformation have been set up as start-up companies and applied in mainland China.” These include a company focused on analog and mixed-mode, very-large-scale integrated circuits, as well as a start-up leveraging the scientific research results of the state key laboratories in traditional Chinese medicine, currently conducting clinical trials in Zhongshan hospitals.

FDCT also emphasized the government’s efforts to attract talent from the cutting-edge technology industry through the qualified staff recruitment program. The organization expressed the hope that these successful talents would “come to Macau under the program and bring advanced technologies and lead teams to create more industrial-related jobs in Macau, playing a leading role in facilitating the restructuring and upgrading of Macau’s industries with their professional experience and technical capabilities.” Victoria Chan