Ferries to raise ticket fares this week

Macau’s two maritime passenger transport operators are updating their fares effective from Friday (September 15), the two companies announced.

According to the new arrangements, a day-time ticket on a weekday, previously MOP160, will start costing MOP175 (+9.4%), while the same ticket for the weekends and public holidays increases from MOP175 to MOP190 (+8.6%). For night services, the price will also go up from MOP200 to MOP220 (+10%).

The price updates also apply to the tickets for the Cotai First (Cotai Water Jet) that will start costing MOP310 (+9.9%), MOP329 (+10%) and MOP360 (+10.1%) respectively, with the same applying to Super Class (TurboJet) tickets, which will cost MOP365 (+9%), MOP395 (+9.7%) and MOP415 (+9.2%).

On average, across both companies, the ferry ticket fares have been raised as much as 9.5%. TurboJet says passengers buying round-trip tickets in a bundle will receive a 10% discount.

TurboJet noted that the fare increases are the first since 2017; Cotai Water Jet announced the fare adjustment with no additional comment.

More details and options can be found on the companies’ official web pages.

Cotai Water Jet adjusts schedules

Cotai Water Jet has also announced adjustments to its sailing schedules, with services between Hong Kong and Macau to include one more trip at 10 a.m. Two afternoon services will change to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. from the original times of 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Consequently, the route from Macau to Hong Kong also underwent some changes, with the addition of an 11:30 a.m. service, the removal of the 12:30 p.m. service, and adjustments to the afternoon schedule whereby the previous 2 p.m. service will now depart at 2:30 p.m., the introduction of a new 3:30 p.m. service, and the removal of the 5 p.m. service.

All changes commence September 29.