Fewer tourists recorded on Christmas Eve

Nearly 470,000 crossings were registered on Christmas Eve (until 9 p.m.), the Public Security Police Force (PSP) reported.

Some 72 percent of the crossings were recorded at the border gate. Over 240,000 crossings were mainland tourists. The number of crossings made by Macau residents was 148,000.

Until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, all ports in Macau saw a total of 331,000 crossings, with 233,000 being registered at the border gate.

Last Christmas Eve, a total of 537,000 crossings were recorded, which marked the second highest number of tourist entries on record, in terms of crossings on a single day.

From December 22 until December 25 of 2016, a total of 1,308,237 crossings were recorded across all of Macau’s ports. In particular, 504,891 entries and 510,915 departures were recorded at the border gate.

Regarding Hong Kong, 236,000 crossings were recorded at the Luohu Port (busiest port between Shenzhen and Hong Kong) until 5:50 p.m. on December 24. More than 300,000 crossings were expected for the whole day of December 24. JZ

Share this: Tweet





