Film on mental health wins award at Asia Int’l Film Festival

A short film produced by the University of Macau (UM) has won the Best Director Award in the University Student Film category at the 2024 Asia International Film Festival. Titled The Invisible Self, the film was previously screened at UM and various secondary schools in Macau, prompting important discussions about mental health among students. With a focus on self-acceptance, the film explores the journey of embracing both the positive and negative facets of oneself while connecting with one’s inner self, aiming to raise awareness about mental health in the community.

