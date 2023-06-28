Fined jaywalker in Guia street complains about lack of road safety guidelines

A jaywalker who took influencer photos on Rua Nova a Guia has complained on Chinese social media networks about Macau government’s lack of warning signs at the location.

“It’s ridiculous!” the jaywalker wrote in a post on the Chinese social media, after they claimed that they were being told by a police officer that “adults should be held accountable for what they have done.”

In the social media post, the jaywalker said that they took a picture in the middle of the street, and that other photo-takers were also fined.

The jaywalker insisted that they only stayed there briefly.

The jaywalker also asked the police officer why there was no signboard warning people not to take pictures in the middle of the vehicle lane to warn tourists, to which, according to the violator, the police officer gave the aforementioned comment.

They pointed out that non-smoking signs are all over the city, arguing that different rules were used to govern activities that they consider similar.

In the past year or so, the local street has become an influencer hotspot, as it is geographically a visual corridor that leads toward the Grand Lisboa hotel. It is not rare – in fact it is quite common – to see photo-takers appropriating zebra-crossings, the vehicle lane or bus stop to strike a nice angle for their shots.

Often, these people do not care when a bus was coming towards them. Lawmakers have also taken opportunities to suggest the government take action to control the situation.

Meanwhile, local drivers have also complained in different channels that sometimes these jaywalkers suddenly dismount from the sidewalk, causing tension and danger.

The Public Security Police Force was emailed to verify whether fine tickets have been issued against the matter, but no reply was received by press time.