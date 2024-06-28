Fire at Tong Wa San Chun estate sends six to hospital

A fire at Block 14 of Areia Preta’s Tong Wa San Chun estate has left at least six individuals seeking medical attention for smoke inhalation, local authorities reported on Wednesday. Approximately 30 residents were able to evacuate the premises independently, while an additional 16 individuals took refuge on the rooftop. Of those affected, 12 people reported feeling unwell, including six who suffered from smoke inhalation and were transported to the public hospital for treatment. Officials suspect that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning charging device.

