Fire department sees increase in emergency dispatch in Q1

As Macau enters the anticipated high typhoon season, the government is taking steps to enhance preparations and ensure the safety of its residents, the Fire Services Bureau (CB) said yesterday.

These efforts come as the bureau reports an increase in emergency dispatch cases during the first quarter of 2024. Between January and March, 14,098 cases were recorded, with 254 attributed to fire calls, marking a 5.83% year-on-year increase.

In a press conference, the bureau said that by collaborating with the Unitary Police Service, the bureau has been actively engaging with multiple neighborhood associations since February to disseminate information on disaster prevention and preparedness.

Civil protection operation meetings have also been conducted to foster community engagement and encourage participation in upcoming drills, emphasizing the collective effort required to avert and mitigate disasters in Macau.

In addition, the CB will actively participate in the civil protection drill called “Crystal Fish 2024” scheduled for April 27 this year.

The bureau’s main objectives during the drill include implementing the Storm Surge Evacuation plan, conducting targeted fire service drills, and providing assistance to other public services.

In anticipation of the high typhoon season, the bureau has urged residents to proactively prepare for typhoons. Inspecting the safety of windows, signboards, canopies, and other installations is highly recommended as a precautionary measure.

To complement these preparations, the CB has launched extensive publicity campaigns, including fire safety lectures, evacuation drills, and ambulance aid basics briefing sessions for teachers and students.

Between January and March 2024, a total of 148 campaigns were organized, reaching 1,174 participants through the distribution of 14,333 fire safety leaflets, posters and guidelines. Fire extinguishing practical sessions were conducted for 185 participants, while 16 evacuation drills and emergency exercises involved 1,964 participants.

Also, during the first quarter of 2024, personnel conducted 2,698 visits to 268 buildings, resulting in administrative penalty procedures for five recalcitrant offenders.

Controlling hazardous substances is also a priority, said the CB, with 4,803 visits made to various establishments, leading to the initiation of administrative penalty procedures for four cases to ensure compliance with the “Legal Regime for Control of Hazardous Substances.” Staff Reporter