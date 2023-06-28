First batch of local residents to move into New Neighborhood this year

The Macau New Neighborhood (MNN) was officially unveiled yesterday, with the first batch of local residents able to move in within this year.

The project is expected to be completed in August.

The project is preparing for sale, and the unit is currently undergoing hardcover and greening construction.

The average price per square meter of the units will not exceed RMB 30,000, and it is expected that the sale will start within this year.

As cited in a TDM report, if the number of purchasers exceeds the number of units, a lucky draw will be held.

Sales centers will be set up in Macau and Hengqin within this year to facilitate the submission of applications by citizens.

The project in Hengqin offers about 4,000 fitted-out residential units for sale and more than 200 housing units for talent, all of which are equipped with home appliances.

80% of the residential units are two-bedroom flats with gross floor area of about 88 square metres, and 20% are three-bedroom flats with gross floor area of about 118 square metres.

MNN has a total of 27 residential towers of 19 to 26 floors each.

Meanwhile, according to the chairman of the company responsible for the project, Peter Lam Kam Seng, the MNN hopes to create a living environment similar to Macau through community facilities so that Macau residents can better integrate into the life of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as stated in the chairman’s opening speech.

Also present at the unveiling ceremony was Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong, who recalled that since the beginning of this year, the Cooperation Zone has launched a series of measures to improve the popularity and business atmosphere in the zone, and at the same time, it also supports Macau residents in starting businesses, employment, life and housing.

Government data shows that from January to April this year, 1.28 million Macau residents entered the Hengqin Port, an increase of 92% year-on-year, and 448,000 Macao single-plate vehicles entered the Hengqin Port, an increase of 86.7%. There are 7,218 residents working and living in the district.

Staff Reporter