First case of coronavirus infection confirmed in Macau

A visitor from Wuhan was yesterday confirmed as the first case of the novel coronavirus in Macau. Yesterday, the local government held a press conference to report the first case, imported from the mainland city where the infection originated.

According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, the case involves a 52-year-old woman from Wuhan who arrived in Macau via the Border Gate, having travelled by train from Wuhan to Zhuhai first.

An investigation led by the local government revealed that the patient took a casino shuttle bus to the Landmark Macau and met with two friends before she checked into the hotel.

During her stay in Macau, besides dining out in restaurants near her hotel, she also gambled inside the property’s casino.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, she presented herself to the Conde S. Januário Hospital (CHCSJ) with a sore throat, claiming she had been coughing for approximately one week, although without developing a fever. She has been classified as a high-risk patient and CHCSJ immediately isolated her.

She entered Macau at 10:28 p.m. on January 19 and got on a shuttle bus at 10:50 p.m. At 11:15 p.m. she arrived at StarWorld Hotel and walked to Landmark Macau. At 3 a.m. on January 20, she visited a pharmacy to purchase medicine. At 5 p.m. on January 20, she went to a restaurant on Rua de Pequim. At 9:45 a.m. on January 21, she went to another restaurant on Rua de Pequim, before checking herself into the public hospital at 4 p.m. on the same day.

By 2 a.m. yesterday, the patient was confirmed as being infected with the novel coronavirus after two rounds of testing.

Meanwhile, the local government has found the two friends of the woman who were in close contact with her during her visit to Macau. Both are being kept in isolation for medical observation.

The director of the Health Bureau (SSM) Lei Chin Ion estimated that the transmission risk of this patient is “not high”, however no conclusions can be made before her travel companions are tested.

Lei claimed that the symptoms of this first infection are “not serious” and have not progressed to fever. A comprehensive assessment indicated that she is still at the early stages of the onset of the virus.

The SSM will carry out frequent tests on the two companions of the confirmed patient and then wait 14 days to confirm their situation.

Besides the two friends, another woman was also reportedly in close contact with the patient. Currently, all three visitors are under medical observation at the Coloane public hygiene clinical center.

Four Judiciary Police officers stationed at the casino where the woman was gambling also made close contact with the patient. Firefighters assisted the four police officers with the task of sterilization.

In total, 12 officers from the Fire Services entered the Landmark Macau and sterilized the hotel guestroom where the woman was staying.

After this first case, the center has made a series of new measures for further prevention.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U, who is also the vice chairman of the center, reported that all members of the public entering public governmental departments will have their body temperatures scanned.

The SSM also issued instructions requesting that all casino workers wear masks, and that all parties entering from different immigration checkpoints complete a health declaration form.

The local government also issued instructions to schools to take suitable measures upon resuming activities after the holiday.

To keep the public frequently updated with the latest developments of the situation, the SSM will hold a press conference every day at 5 p.m., to release information to the public.

During the Lunar New Year holiday, the local government will organize different performances and will scan the body temperature of workers and performers.

Currently, Macau has 180 beds for isolated patients. The Fire Services have also prepared 11 ambulances for transporting patients.

The government announced yesterday that package tours from Macau to Wuhan are being suspended. Meanwhile, travel agencies are obliged to report to the Macao Government Tourism Office when a package tour to Macau consists of visitors from Wuhan.