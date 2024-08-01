First mainland travel permits issued to foreign residents

The first batch of mainland travel permits for non-Chinese permanent residents of Macau and Hong Kong has been officially issued.

This marks a significant step towards enhancing cross-border mobility.

The newly-introduced permits allow holders to travel to and from the mainland multiple times within a five-year validity period, with each stay capped at 90 days, according to the report from CCTV News.

Since July 10, eligible residents have been applying for these permits, which promote greater exchanges in business, tourism, education and cultural activities between the mainland and the two Special Administrative Regions.

The permits, designed as electronic card-type travel documents, eliminate the need for a visa for short-term visits.

China Travel Service (CTS) has announced the agency is prepared to manage around 30 applications daily, accommodating both online and walk-in applicants.

The application process is streamlined, allowing for completion in as little as 10 to 20 minutes – so long as all required documents are correctly provided.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid Macau or Hong Kong permanent identity card, a passport with at least six months of validity, and a recent photo.

In some instances, a photo can be taken at the travel service center.

The application fee is HKD260 for Macau and Hong Kong residents, while those from the mainland seeking to renew or replace permits will pay RMB230. Nadia Shaw