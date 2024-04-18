First phase expansion brings relief and hope

Macau’s government has significantly increased the number of units available in the first phase of a new housing project for seniors, nearly doubling the original quota in an effort to better accommodate the territory’s growing elderly population.

The expansion adds over 1,500 units to the initial phase, increased from the original 759 units, according to Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng who also serves as vice-chair of the Women’s Federation.

Wong expressed hope that the additional units will allow more qualified seniors to move in as soon as possible, as cited in a TDM report.

Social Welfare Bureau director Hon Wai said the expansion aims to meet the “pressing need” for senior housing as Macau’s aging population has increased in recent decades.

One 76-year-old applicant, surnamed Chen, said that she is satisfied with the flat facilities and looks forward to making new friends. She and her husband had applied earlier to take advantage of the 20% discount on the first three years’ occupancy fees for eligible applicants.

Chen also hopes the authorities will ensure there are sufficient bus routes to the senior housing to facilitate travel. Wong emphasized the importance of timely completion of the supporting facilities to ensure a smooth transition for the new residents.

The decision to nearly double the initial quota of units underscores the government’s commitment to providing accessible and comfortable living spaces for Macau’s elderly citizens. This initiative aims to not only meet the current demand but also anticipate the future needs of the territory’s aging population. Staff Reporter