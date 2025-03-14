Shanghai and more 

Shanghai Plus is set to elevate the culinary landscape of Hong Kong’s Wan Chai North. Embracing a concept that celebrates the innovative combination of Shanghai and Cantonese cuisines, Shanghai Plus stands out from the traditional Cantonese-focused restaurants. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Edmond Ip, a native of Hong Kong, Shanghai Plus melds Shanghai culinary traditions with Cantonese influences – infusing the menu with a touch of Hong Kong flair.

The name Shanghai Plus (in Cantonese 尚海薈) is derived from the meanings of its individual Chinese characters: 尚 represents elegance and modernity, 海 signifies inclusivity and vastness, and 薈 conveys gathering and abundance.

Award-Winning Executive Chef, Edmond Ip, with over 20 years of experience perfecting wok hei and slow-braising techniques, fuses traditional Shanghai cuisine with his unique, Hong Kong twist.

Having honed his craft in acclaimed kitchens and garnered prestigious awards, Chef Edmond presents a distinct, multi-regional Chinese dining experience that harmoniously blends Shanghai and Canton, introducing a new and unique addition to Hong Kong’s diverse culinary scene.

With a menu featuring a total of 77 dishes during the soft opening phase, Shanghai Plus presents Chef Edmond’s innovative take on Shanghai cuisine infused with Cantonese flavours and influences.

Guests can savour from dim sum items, handmade noodles to signature dishes such as the classic Shanghai Fried Pork Ribs with a Cantonese twist, where carefully chosen pork ribs are marinated in a combination of Italian balsamic vinegar and Okinawan black sugar, and topped with aged tangerine peel.