Kenyan runners dominate Sands10k as Macau’s Wang Kun sets new record

Kenyan runners dominated the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K, with Vincent Kibet Langat and Betty Sigei claiming victory in the men’s and women’s categories, both setting new race records.

Meanwhile, Macau’s Wang Kun made history, breaking the local record in the local men’s division.

Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd., and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, the race took place yesterday, starting at Sai Van Lake Square.

The 10K race began at 7 a.m., followed by the Fun Run at 7:45 a.m. Participants crossed Sai Van Bridge, passed through the Cotai Strip, and finished at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

The men’s race saw an electrifying finish as Vincent Kibet Langat clocked a record-breaking 28:07.09, edging out Ethiopia’s Teresa Nyakola Gela by just 0.11 seconds. Kenyan runner Harrison Wanjiru took third place.

On the women’s side, Betty Sigei successfully defended her title, finishing in 31:23 and setting a new race record. Fellow Kenyans Cintia Chepngeno and Daisilah Jerono completed the podium.

In the Macau athletes’ category, Wang Kun delivered a standout performance, winning the men’s division with a record time of 31:27.

Wong Chin Wa and Ip Weng Tou followed in second and third place. Hoi Long topped the local women’s division with a time of 38:42, with Chao Kin I and Law Kwan Wai rounding out the top three.