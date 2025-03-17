Jardim da Flora unveils new children’s skating rink

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has announced the completion of construction on a new children’s skating rink in the Jardim da Flora area, offering a diverse space for children’s activities.

According to the IAM, the skating rink, spanning an area of 450 square meters, will be linked to a children’s bicycle and scooter field, creating a hub for various recreational pursuits.

Tam Wai Fong, a spokesperson for the IAM, stated that the decision to convert the former plant maze into a skating rink was made due to the maze’s deterioration caused by heavy rain and sun exposure.

Furthermore, the IAM revealed that the skating rink is situated atop a water reservoir, which made it challenging to plant trees and build shade facilities in the area. T

he new facility is currently in the final stages, with the official opening date yet to be announced.

In addition to the skating rink, the IAM has also undertaken the renovation of the Guia Hill Military Tunnel. The institute has carried out painting and maintenance work, as well as improvements to the ventilation system and the replacement of the damaged surveillance and emergency communication equipment. Two groups of tunnels are now open to the public for tourist visits. VC