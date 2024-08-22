Fiscal reserve rebounds to 91% of peak at MOP602.74 billion

Macau’s fiscal reserve bounced back to over MOP602.74 billion in June, reaching 91% of its record high of MOP663.56 billion in February 2021, according to the Monetary Authority (AMCM). The reserve decreased to MOP557.96 billion in December 2022 due to pandemic-related withdrawals but has since recovered with the border reopening and gaming industry’s rebound, yielding MOP17.48 billion in investment returns. As of June, the reserve is divided into MOP153.394 billion in the Basic Reserve and MOP431.862 billion in the Extraordinary Reserve, gaining MOP36.9 billion compared to June 2023.

Related