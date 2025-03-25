Five arrested for illegal money exchange after casino theft report

Police have arrested five mainland men suspected of illegal money exchange, seizing over MOP140,000 in cash and chips. The investigation began after a mainland gambler reported that MOP200,000 of her MOP750,000 winnings was stolen by a friend. When police arrived, they found three “money changers” in a hotel room, leading to their arrest, while two more were caught in another room. The suspects admitted to operating ßearning HKD60 per MOP10,000 exchanged. Aggravated theft is still under investigation.

