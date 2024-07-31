Flexing femininity: The rising power of female bodybuilding

In recent years, the bodybuilding scene in Macau has gained serious momentum, particularly among women who are redefining strength and fitness. Athletes such as Coco Cheang, Iris Zhou, and Selina Chan are at the forefront of this movement, each driven by unique motivations, challenges, and aspirations.

Their stories highlight the complexities of bodybuilding in a region where traditional perceptions of femininity often clash with the muscular ideals of the sport.

Female bodybuilding is a sport that celebrates the pinnacle of feminine strength and sculpted physiques.

Through relentless dedication to rigorous training and meticulous dietary regimens, these remarkable women transform their bodies into living works of art, competing in various categories that showcase their unique attributes – striving to embody the perfect balance of power, symmetry, and aesthetics.

The Times spoke to Coco Cheang, 25, who began her fitness journey at 19. She described her journey and explained that she faced significant societal pressure to conform to conventional beauty standards. “Initially, my family and friends didn’t understand my passion for bodybuilding. They believed that women with muscles looked masculine and even set a deadline for me to quit if I didn’t succeed by age 25,” she reflected.

Cheang turned to bodybuilding as a means of empowerment, overcoming struggles with eating disorders and mental health issues.

“I started training at the gym to build both my mental and physical strength,” Cheang said.

Her husband, Joseph Wu, encouraged her to pursue this path, becoming her coach as they ventured into competitive bodybuilding together. In 2023, she earned her pro card in the prestigious IFBB Pro league at the Tokyo Olympia Amateur.

She noted, “The sport’s inherent comparison of physiques adds to the pressure.” To cope, she often disconnects from social media during intense preparation periods, so as to maintain focus. The level of mental resilience required in bodybuilding is underscored throughout her journey.

Despite these challenges, the now 25-year-old emphasizes the importance of community support, which has been instrumental in her journey.

“Our journey has been bolstered by a supportive community, including friends and fitness groups who share our vision. Their encouragement, such as recording competitions and expressing pride, plays a crucial role in our success and happiness,” she said.

Iris Zhou, 37, views bodybuilding as a reflection of personal integrity and discipline. “In bodybuilding, no one can train, eat healthily, or carry out daily habits for you,” she explained. Similarly, in 2023, Zhou earned her IFBB Pro Card; she did so at the Global Classic Superbowl IFBB Pro Qualifier in December, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Over the years, Zhou explained, “I have tried many sports, and only began proper personal training in the last few years.” She competed once before, placing fourth, and obtained her pro card in her second competition.

Zhou’s approach to bodybuilding emphasizes mental and physical growth.

She believes that training is as much about developing discipline as it is about building muscle. “Just as muscles grow through resistance, the mind grows through hardships,” she stated, highlighting the psychological demands of the sport that often require athletes to push through discomfort and self-doubt. She stresses the importance of a supportive environment, noting that her husband, Antonio Barrias, serves as both her coach and motivator.

The distinction between professional and amateur female bodybuilders lies in their level of mastery and commitment to the craft.

Professional athletes, having honed their skills and knowledge to the highest degree, often devote more time to optimizing their recovery, nutrition, and training strategies, pushing the boundaries of what is physically possible.

Amateurs, on the other hand, while no less passionate, may focus more on the sheer frequency of their workouts, gradually refining their techniques as they ascend the ranks.

Meanwhile, Selina Chan’s fitness journey reflects a narrative rooted in familial expectations and traditional values. She began her fitness journey with yoga and gym workouts at 16, initially facing skepticism from her peers and family, particularly her father.

However, her dedication to bodybuilding ultimately earned their respect. “Over time, my father began to see the positive results, such as winning medals,” she recounted. This shift not only improved their relationship but also inspired her father to take better care of his health and start weightlifting himself.

Chan’s transformation from a mindset of “smaller is better” to embracing a healthier lifestyle illustrates the power of bodybuilding in challenging societal norms. She recalls a time when she suffered from an eating disorder, consuming only one meal a day. “The turning point came when I realized that eating more did not make me gain fat,” she said, emphasizing the importance of education in fitness and nutrition.

The 19-year-old athlete acknowledges that bodybuilding is extremely uncomfortable due to the rigorous training, diet, and lifestyle it demands. She also mentioned that while people initially did not know she lifted weights, their perception changed when they began to notice her presence in competitions.

She faced negative comments at school, at the gym and on social media, like, “Who is her coach?” or “I don’t think she has a bright future in this sport.” However, she didn’t let the naysayers deter her from achieving her goals. Chan noted: “I am fortunate to find people who support me and give me direction, recognizing my potential in the sport.”

Social media plays a significant role in all these women’s journeys, as well as for most athletes in the bodybuilding space. Both Cheang and Chan often utilize platforms like Instagram and TikTok to connect with the bodybuilding community, though Chan acknowledges the pressure of constantly comparing herself to her peers. Zhou, on the other hand, views social media as a minor motivator, emphasizing that true motivation comes from within.

What sets female bodybuilding apart from other fitness competitions is its singular focus on muscle development and symmetry, rather than performance-based metrics like speed or agility.

The sport is a celebration of the female form, a testament to the incredible potential of the human body when pushed to its limits. Judges, like discerning art critics, scrutinize every curve and contour, every ripple of muscle, and every flawless presentation, making the subjective criteria a crucial factor in determining the victors.

While all three athletes share an unwavering passion for bodybuilding, their experiences reveal distinct challenges. They all emphasize the importance of mental resilience, as well as a strong support system, in nurturing their love for the sport.

Looking ahead, each athlete has ambitious goals. Cheang aims to compete at the Olympia, the pinnacle of bodybuilding events, while Zhou wants to focus on continuous improvement and maintaining her physique as she ages. Chan plans to compete internationally, seeking to broaden her horizons beyond local competitions.

Their journeys reflect not only personal growth and resilience but also a broader cultural shift toward embracing strength and fitness.

As they continue to challenge societal norms, these athletes are paving the way for future generations of women in bodybuilding, proving that strength comes in many forms. Nadia Shaw