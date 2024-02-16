Float parade and performances dazzle city during CNY

The float parade and performance organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) made its debut on earlier this week, with 15 floats, 30 performance groups, and around 1,000 performers celebrating the festival with residents and tourists. Audiences lined the parade route to join in the festive celebrations.

That evening, the “Happy Chinese New Year” fireworks performance lit up the sea opposite the Macao Tower, adding even more joy to the festival celebrations.

Zhou, a mainland visitor, said Macau is rich in tourist programs and the city itself has a very good historical heritage, so children can also get to know different customs and history apart from having fun.

Data from the MGTO showed that the average occupancy rate of hotel establishments reaches 90% within the first three days of the Chinese New Year.

Mui, a Macau resident, told Xinhua that she had witnessed flows of visitors every day. “Wealth comes with popularity, so I see a good sign of Macau’s tourism industry and the overall economy this year,” she said.

Qu and his wife came here to celebrate Valentine’s Day, which falls on Wednesday. Having visited the heart-shaped tree near the Macao Science Center, made a wish under the bright fireworks, and wandered hand in hand on the streets of Fisherman’s Wharf in the festive atmosphere, they had an experience “unforgettable for a lifetime.” Xinhua