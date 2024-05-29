Food delivery driver allegedly working despite prohibition

Police have revealed that a localresident in his 20s, who worked as a delivery person on a food delivery platform, was suspected of driving in violation of a driving ban. He allegedly continued to drive his car to deliver food until he was stopped by the public security police. The public security police said that this man was suspended for one year and nine months for drunk driving last month (April). He admitted that he did not notify the food delivery platform of the driving ban because he wanted to maintain a stable form of income and continue to deliver food.

