Former GP racer dies after HKD100m drug bust

A renowned Hong Kong racing driver, who frequently participated in Macau’s Grand Prix, has died after his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking scheme.

Local reports indicate the deceased was Anson Wong, a 57-year-old driver with more than 20 years of racing experience.

Wong, along with three other individuals, including one woman, was under investigation in connection with a drug trafficking case amounting to HKD100 million.

On the day he died, he allegedly tried to evade arrest in Yuen Long.

Hong Kong police said he fell into a coma approximately 20 minutes after being apprehended and handcuffed in his own vehicle.

He was declared dead the following day, but the exact cause is yet to be determined. Medical records suggest he had a preexisting heart condition.

Wong held directorial positions in eight companies, including those related to car sales.

Throughout his career, he participated in the Macau Grand Prix on 24 occasions, competing in various categories such as touring car racing and grand touring racing.

His most recent appearance was in the 68th Macau Grand Prix in 2022.

He also actively participated in the China Touring Car Championship and the TCR China Touring Car Championship.

Hong Kong police and customs suspect he was involved in a cocaine trafficking operation, with one of the key figures being a 75-year-old woman. Staff Reporter