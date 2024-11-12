Prime Minister Luís Montenegro has announced the appointment of Vítor Sereno, a diplomat who previously served as Portugal’s Consul in Macau, as the new head of the country’s Intelligence Services (SIRP). Sereno, a 53-year-old veteran, will assume the role of Secretary-General of the Information System of the Portuguese Republic, succeeding Graça Mira Gomes, who has held the position since 2017. Sereno’s career includes a stint as Portugal’s top diplomat in Macau from 2013 to 2018. SIRP, the overarching organization, supervises two distinct intelligence agencies: the Security Intelligence Service (SIS), which focuses on domestic intelligence, and the Defense and Strategic Intelligence Service (SIED), which is responsible for foreign intelligence gathering.
Former Macau consul to head Portugal’s intelligence services
