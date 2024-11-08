Former stone transformation factory becomes housing development

The land previously occupied by the MAGRAN natural stone processing factory in Coloane is set to be developed into a residential project. This announcement was made during a discussion of the Urban Conditions Plan (PCU) for the site at a recent meeting of the Urban Planning Committee.

Although the exact use of the plot remains unclear for now, the approved PCU outlines the conditions for a housing development, with a height limit for buildings set at approximately 25 meters. The total area of the plot is 9,662 square meters, with nearly one-third of it to be allocated to the government for the construction of road access and public streets.

As part of the land adjustments, the government also proposes to add around 12.44 square meters of public land to the plot, bringing the final area to 6,726 square meters after all modifications.

Additionally, the government has specified that the owner must protect and replant all existing trees on the site.

It is worth noting that this plot, which has been abandoned for many years, is located just 200 meters from a plot recently announced by the government for the City University of Macau’s new campus. The site is also approximately 500 meters from the newly opened Seac Pai Van Light Rapid Transit Station.