Forum Macau head seeks cooperation with MPU

Secretary-General Ji Xianzheng of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) led a delegation to visit the Macau Polytechnic University on Jan. 18 to seek cooperation, and was received warmly by Rector Professor Marcus Im Sio Kei. Im introduced to the secretary-general the achievements the university’s Chinese-Portuguese school had made over the years, especially in the cultivation of bilingual students, which was highly commended by Ji. In response, Ji hopes that the university will provide ample assistance to the ministerial meeting held by the Forum, so as to promote China-Lusophone cooperation.

