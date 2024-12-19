SSM data shows Most ‘body discoveries’ remain a mystery

The majority of cases involving individuals found dead in Macau remain unsolved, according to information disclosed by the Health Bureau (SSM).

In response to an inquiry from the Times, SSM stated, “According to statistics from the Forensic Medicine Department of the Conde de São Januário General Hospital (CHCSJ), between Jan. 1 and Oct. 23, 2024, there were 518 cases of bodies being discovered. Of those that were referred to the Judiciary Police (PJ) for investigation, 93 were classified as natural deaths occurring at home.”

The SSM also noted that these figures are consistent with trends observed over the past three years.

According to data disclosed by SSM last week, from January to September this year, 65 deaths were attributed to suicide, marking a 4.8% rise year-on-year.

However, the data also reveals that only a small portion of body discovery cases are fully explained.

The combined total of natural deaths and suicides account for only 30.5% of all cases of individuals found dead.

In the first three quarters of 2024, PJ recorded 401 cases of “sudden death” or death attributed to neglect.

This represents a decline from the same period in 2023, when 475 such cases were recorded. The 2023 total across the full year for such cases reached 609.

In terms of the number of cases involving individuals found dead in their homes in the same period this year, PJ recorded 80 cases, or 34.4% less than in the same period last year (122 cases).

Across the full year of 2023, the number of such cases was 157.

PJ explained that “Most cases of death were found at home or after the persons were taken to hospital from their home (as in cases of suicide), with the death certificate document issued by the medical expert recording the place of death as a hospital, provided that the death was confirmed at the hospital. The cases are classified by police based on the address of death specified by medical experts.”

When notified of a body discovery, PJ officers are dispatched to the scene. However, in more complex cases (particularly where suicide is involved or indications of criminal activity), PJ’s investigation section is immediately alerted.

Once all the information is collected, the case is forwarded to the forensic medicine department.

“Based on the external examination of the body carried out by the forensic doctor, a forensic opinion will be formulated and presented to the public prosecutions office (MP). The prosecutor will analyze the details of the case and determine whether it is necessary to order an autopsy procedure to clarify the cause of death.”

SSM explained, “As the circumstances of each death vary, if the prosecutor orders an autopsy, the forensic doctor will analyze the cause and manner of death based on the investigative information provided by the police, the deceased’s medical records at CHCSJ (if any), autopsy results, histological examination, and toxicological analyses (if any).” In cases where the public prosecutor decides to waive the autopsy, “the forensic doctor will assess the cause and manner of death based on the police investigation data, the medical records at CHCSJ (if any), and results of external examination of the body.”

Confusing data

Data on the number of body discovery cases varies between different government bodies due to discrepancies in how the data is catalogued and categorized. For example, when comparing SSM and PJ data, the Fire Services Bureau (CB) data appears to diverge, with the CB reporting that in the same period (January to September 2024), they had responded to a total of 147 ambulance callouts for dead bodies found. These callouts included cases involving falls from buildings, suicides, and drownings. Interestingly, this figure collected by first responders is roughly one-third the figure collected by SSM and PJ.

In response to an inquiry by the Times, the CB commented on their procedures, stating, “If our personnel are called to the scene of an incident and find that someone is obviously dead after inspection, they will notify the PJ to attend to the scene and hand over the case to the attending PJ personnel for follow-up.”

Lack of data on natural deaths, chronically ill individuals

Given that 93 cases were classified as deaths due to natural causes, and some bodies were discovered long after death, the Times inquired with the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) regarding how many of these cases involved elderly individuals or those with chronic illnesses living alone. In response, IAS stated that it did not have this data available.

However, in PJ’s data, it was notable that 401 cases of “sudden death” and “death due to lack of care” amounted to 401 cases, suggesting that many such cases could potentially involve elderly people or people suffering from serious illnesses that were not being supported in any way by social welfare institutions.