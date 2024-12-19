Xi Jinping hails Macau as ‘jewel of motherland’ in visit for 25th handover anniversary

President Xi Jinping arrived in Macau yesterday afternoon to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the region’s return to Chinese sovereignty.

This marks his third visit as president to the Special Administrative Region (SAR), following trips in 2014 and 2019.

Upon his arrival just after 4 p.m., Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, received a warm welcome at the airport from a crowd of schoolchildren waving flags and flowers, as well as senior officials, including outgoing Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and incoming Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai.

At the airport reception, Xi expressed his enthusiasm for the visit, stating, “Every time I come to this beautiful land, I feel very happy.” He referred to Macau as the “jewel of the motherland” and emphasized its significant role within China’s governance framework.

This visit not only celebrates the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR) but also serves as an opportunity for Xi to inaugurate Sam Hou Fai as the new Chief Executive tomorrow (Dec. 20). Sam previously served as Macau’s top judge for the past 25 years.

While Xi’s schedule remains largely undisclosed, reports indicate he will attend a gala dinner and cultural performance at the Macau East Asian Games Dome tonight. He is also expected to participate in a flag-raising ceremony at Lotus Square tomorrow morning, coinciding with the anniversary of Macau’s handover from Portugal to China in 1999.

Reflecting on the past five years in a statement from Xinhua, Xi commended Ho Iat Seng for his leadership during challenging times, particularly amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “You have faced difficulties and been pragmatic,” he noted, praising Ho’s efforts to unite various sectors of Macau society under the ‘One country, two systems’ policy.

Security measures have been heightened throughout Macau in anticipation of Xi’s visit. Authorities have implemented road closures and increased checks for incoming visitors.

As part of his agenda, Xi is expected to engage with local residents and stakeholders across different sectors. “I will take a walk, have a look, and have extensive and in-depth exchanges with friends from all walks of life,” he promised during his arrival speech.

Xi’s previous trip in 2019 commemorating the 20th anniversary of the handover included several significant engagements.

During that two-day visit, he toured the Premier School affiliated with Hou Kong Middle School, visited the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform, and inspected the Macau Government Services Centre. Nadia Shaw