Fourth phase of CCTV cameras to be ready in 2020

The installation of the fourth phase of CCTV surveillance cameras is expected to be complete by 2020, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak announced yesterday on the sidelines of the launching ceremony of the Inmates and Juvenile Delinquents’ Handicraft Exhibition.

“The installation of the first phase, which involved 219 cameras, was done in 2016, […] the cameras of the second and third phases entered operation on June 30,” informed Wong. The Secretary added that “the fourth phase’s installation started in February, and is estimated to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.”

“I hope that [the government] can push forward the related construction as soon as possible. Besides these four phases, it [the government] has already started a study on the fifth and sixth phases of the installation of CCTV surveillance cameras,” said Wong, explaining that the city’s new urban zones, which will be available in the near future, require advanced studies with respect to surveillance cameras.

“Currently, the new urban zone has not been included,” revealed Wong, adding that “the 820 cameras are distributed across all areas in Macau, with most of them being located in the Macau peninsula. The remaining cameras will be located at safety black spots. Between the first and third phases, a few safety black spots have already been equipped [with cameras]. In the future, the [cameras’] effect will be evaluated,” said Wong, who also claimed that the cameras have a “very high overall crime detection rate.”

The Secretary demonstrated this “very high” crime detection rate by giving an example of a robbery case involving a jewelry shop that took place at the beginning of this year.

“It [solving the case] depended on the CCTV surveillance camera which [allowed the police force] to quickly identify the criminals. […] This case is a very typical case showing the effect of modern technology,” declared Wong, who also said “I believe that, in the future, as CCTV surveillance cameras improve gradually, recognition outcomes will be even better.”

In addition, the Secretary noted that all data collected from the CCTV surveillance cameras have been used according to the law.

Only authorized police officers or technicians can access the CCTV surveillance system. “All is done according to the law,” Wong pledged.

Regarding security arrangements on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, Wong said that “both manpower and resources are ready.”

No date set for new prison’s completion

Cheng Fong Meng, director of the Correctional Services Bureau, revealed that there is not yet a definite date scheduled for the new prison’s completion.

Cheng disclosed this information on the sideline of yesterday’s launching ceremony of the Inmates and Juvenile Delinquents’ Handicraft Exhibition.

The project’s second phase of construction is expected to complete by the end of this year. However, the project has once again been delayed. According to Cheng, last year’s Typhoon Hato hindered the construction.

The construction of the new prison includes four phases. The third one concerns the administration building, restrooms, and employees’ training facilities; the fourth phase will consist of the installation of internet and telecommunication systems.

Regarding this year’s four-day exhibition, 4,800 handcrafts made by inmates and juveniles are available for purchase at the Macao Science Center.

Currently, there are a total of 1,371 prisoners in Coloane prison, including 1,180 men and 191 women.

Some 635 prisoners (562 men, 73 women) are mainland residents, representing 46.32 percent of the total number of prisoners. Twenty-nine percent (402) are local residents, including 347 male residents and 55 female residents. Ten percent (146 including 137 men and nine women) are Hong Kong residents, while 13.5 percent (185) are from other countries.

