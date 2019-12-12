Fringe Festival returns across 27 city venues

The 19th Macao City Fringe Festival will be held early next year, with the largest number of venues in its history. The festival will take place across 27 different venues between January 10 and 19. Some 17 programs and 13 outreach activities will showcase the artistic side of Macau’s streets and alleyways, the organizer, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), revealed yesterday.

For the first major art scene in Macau next year, the IC organized a press conference announcement yesterday at the newly-opened Xian Xinghai Museum, dedicated to the Macau-born musician.

This year, the festival has launched a special series titled “Crème de la Fringe” with two sub-themes, namely “On Site” and “Puppet and Object Theatre Festival in Coloane.” The former features three dance performances, ImprovFlashMob, Body Traveller and A Step to Theatre: Put out the Flame, as well as dance workshops and a sharing session.

“On Site” hopes to provide a transition from the street to theatre. Artists will use their bodies to present different possibilities, enabling the audience to feel the power of physical movement at close range.

“Puppet and Object Theatre Festival in Coloane” will feature three contemporary puppet theatre productions, Fragile, Story Market, and Nightwalk: Pourquoi?, presented by artists from Macau, Taiwan and Canada in different styles, as well as extension workshops.

“The Fringe Festival seeks to establish itself as an event featuring exceptional characteristics and innovative ideas, and is committed to building a stage for diverse performances,” said IC President, Mok Ian Ian.

Participating in the Macao City Fringe Festival has also proved beneficial to some smaller companies. “Each year’s local productions, which promise great potential, are invited to the stage of the Macao Arts Festival for the following year, and will also be recommended for overseas events,” said the cultural affairs official.

Some of the works have been selected to be presented in Chongqing, China and Gwacheon, South Korea, providing their respective creators opportunities to conduct intellectual exchange with counterparts in the two cities.

Matchmaking events to

make double debut

One show and one activity will explore romance in the format of in-person matchmaking events.

That may sound and feel like relics from yesteryear. However, the increasing popularity of instant messaging systems may or may not make the initiation of a relationship, whether romantic or otherwise, any easier.

Two such matchmaking events will be held during this festival to play cupid for people afraid to experiment with pick-up lines.

CK Chan, in association with Co-coism from Taiwan, will be presenting three cinematic sessions for single riders, although couples are also welcome.

The Cinematic Duo invites single riders on a cinematic journey filled with agreements and disputes that may arise in anybody’s romantic relationship.

“It is not only suitable for single riders, but also couples who want to revisit the yesterdays they’ve gone through,” said Chan, who stressed that her show welcomes people of all sexual orientations. “Our audience may find their partner during our shows,” added Chan.