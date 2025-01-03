FSS introduces new proof-of-life process

The Social Security Fund (FSS) announced that nearly 170,000 beneficiaries of the old-age and disability pension must provide proof of life annually. Starting Jan. 1, beneficiaries can conveniently use the “Macao One Account” mobile app for this procedure, utilizing facial recognition technology. This option is available even outside Macau, eliminating the need for in-person visits. Beneficiaries can also provide proof of life using self-service machines or by visiting designated locations in Macau.

