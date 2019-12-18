Fuel and cash rumors cause long queues in town

Online rumors about cash and fuel withdrawal restrictions in the coming days led to long queues in town this week at banks and gas stations, as residents hurried to fill their wallets and their cars ahead of the anniversary weekend.

Rumors of the restrictions were circulating online as early as Monday, with claims that there was a shortage of cash in some of Macau’s cash machines. The rumors also claimed that gas refueling would be prohibited outside of a six-hour period starting at midnight.

In response to the rumors, some residents were seen forming long queues at gas stations and at cash machines.

Though untrue, the rumors are not as outlandish as they first appear.

They come in response to the unprecedented preparations being made by security and other government forces ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Macau. Xi arrives today and will stay in the special administrative region until the handover anniversary on Friday.

On Monday, it was announced that the newly-opened Light Rail Transit would be suspended during Xi’s visit. Yesterday, the large electronic notice boards for bus arrival times were disabled and a notice explained the service had been suspended. Real-time transportation surveillance cameras have also been turned off, according to the Transport Bureau, in order to facilitate security measures.

In addition, security measures at Macau’s ports of entry and exit have been bolstered in recent days. The Times has received reports of residents undergoing additional checks on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, including being photographed by security agents.

Ip Sio Kai, chairman of the Macau Association of Banks, said that Macau’s banking service has always been functioning normally. Macau’s cash machines will continue supplying cash normally on the day of the handover celebration and on the following weekend. Ip wants the public to not worry about the situation.

Additionally, Ip remarked that the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) has requested that local banks ensure that there is sufficient cash on holidays, and that all of Macau’s banks are fully prepared to provide ordinary financial services.

Macau residents can also choose other payment methods, such as electronic ones, in order to avoid affecting their holidays and daily lives, Ip suggested.

Meanwhile, the Economic Bureau (DSE) released a statement yesterday to tell the public that the government has an interdepartmental fuel monitoring team monitoring the city’s fuel suppliers.

The DSE says that the team has been following the situation in the petroleum products market and maintaining close communication with local industry to monitor the supply and price of such products. It pledges to provide the latest information in a timely manner to protect consumer needs.

At present, various petroleum products in Macau, including unleaded gasoline, low-sulfur diesel and LPG, are stored in abundance. Prices are normal and ample reserves have been maintained, the DSE assured.

The DSE has urged the public to go to the petrol station and fill their tanks according to their actual needs, rather in response to rumors of restrictions. Daniel Beitler, Julie Zhu