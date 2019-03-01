G2E Asia returns this May with bi-level exhibitor space

Asia-wide gaming exhibition G2E Asia is returning to the Venetian Macao from May 21 to 23, introducing for the first time a bi-level exhibitor space stretching to 34,000 square meters and able to accommodate an anticipated 18,000 visitors.

The 2019 edition of the exhibition is dedicated to showcasing the latest technologies in the casino industry through various products and services.

This year will see the return of the exhibition’s trademark aspects, including a conference program, technology-specific segments, networking events and online business matchmaking services.

According to organizers, there will also be an “Esports Connect Asia” platform, serving to facilitate networking and business engagement in the fast- growing sector, as well as an Asia Lottery Forum led by industry leaders to shed light on current and future lottery trends and solutions for the internet era.

G2E Asia 2019 also sees the return of the exhibition’s annual awards ceremony. The nomination period has already opened and will run until April 5.

There are a total of 12 award categories this year, including “Best Integrated Resort”, “Best VIP Gaming Promoter”, “Best IR Non-gaming Attraction” and “Best Corporate Social Responsibility Contribution”.

Last year’s event was the largest of its kind to date, attracting over 16,300 visitors, according to organizers, and representing year-on-year growth of about 17 percent. Around one-quarter of last year’s visitors were from Macau, while a further 39 percent came from the rest of the greater China region. DB

Share this: Tweet



