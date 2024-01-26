Galaxy partners with local vendors to launch CNY Market

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) will host a Chinese New Year (CNY) Market at the East Square of the Galaxy Macau resort, the company announced yesterday at the event’s launch.

GEG partnered with local vendors to provide over a thousand types of New Year goods and gifts, aiming to cater to both locals and tourists alike.

Featuring over 30 vendors from Macau and Hong Kong, the market aims to garner interest from people of all ages. Visitors can explore a variety of stalls, including a gacha toy store, wine vendors, an art stall, a flower boutique, and stalls selling kitchenware, houseware, fruits, frozen food products, and other preserved goods.

Furthermore, customers who patronize the market can enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes, coupons, and other products.

In addition, a pop-up store of Sam Sam, a popular toy brand created by designer Kenny Wong, has been set up at the Galaxy Promenade East, right beside the Tsui Wah Restaurant.

Renowned as collector’s items in the mainland and around the world, Sam Sam toys are known for their unique storytelling about each character. This pop-up store, the first of its kind in Macau, offers CNY-themed Sam Sam merchandise and other exclusive goods that can only be purchased at this store.

The Galaxy CNY market will be open until Feb. 8.