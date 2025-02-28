Galaxy plans major upgrades for StarWorld and F&B expansion

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has announced plans for significant upgrades to its StarWorld resort, including a revamp of the main gaming floor and lobby area, as well as an expansion of its food and beverage offerings.

In a statement, the gaming operator revealed that the planned renovations follow the recent completion of upgrades to Level 3, where StarWorld now boasts one of Macau’s largest live table game terminal areas.

“At StarWorld Macau, we are evaluating a range of major upgrades, which includes the main gaming floor, the lobby arrival experience, and increasing the F&B options,” said GEG chairman, Francis Lui.

“We have completed the upgrade of Level 3 and StarWorld Macau now hosts one of the largest Live Table Games (LTG) terminals in Macau,” he added.

Also, in 2024, the gaming operator deployed smart tables across all of its casinos, expecting this technology to “enhance the overall operating efficiency and customer management.”

Additionally, the company confirmed that Capella at Galaxy Macau, an all-suite luxury hotel, is set to open in mid-2025.

With the launch of Galaxy Macau Phase 3—which includes the Galaxy International Convention Center, Galaxy Arena, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, and Andaz Macau—GEG stated that its attention is now on the development of Phase 4, which is on track for completion in 2027.

Phase 4 will introduce several luxury hotel brands to Macau, a 5,000-seat theater, extensive dining and retail spaces, non-gaming attractions, landscaped areas, and a water resort deck, along with a new casino.

Spanning approximately 600,000 square meters, the development is expected to be completed by 2027.

GEG has reported significant financial growth in 2024, with full-year group net revenue reaching HKD43.4 billion, marking a 22% increase year-on-year.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA also rose by 22% to HKD12.2 billion, while net profit after tax and share (NPAS) climbed 28% to HKD8.8 billion.

For the fourth quarter, GEG recorded net revenue of HKD11.3 billion, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the same period last year and a 6% rise quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 stood at HKD3.2 billion, up 15% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter.