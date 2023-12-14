Galaxy to add another hotel in newly inaugurated Phase 3

A new hotel that caters to a boutique clientele will open at the Galaxy Resort in Cotai, Francis Lui, vice chairman of its operator Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), announced yesterday.

The casino operator officially launched the resort’s third phase at a ceremony yesterday afternoon. The project includes a convention center, multi-purpose arena and two hotels: Andaz Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau.

However, Lui confirmed that this is not yet the conclusion of this phase’s development. A building being constructed near Broadway Macau – another GEG hotel – will house the group’s tenth hotel brand, he said.

“It will be a boutique hotel, expected to have less than 100 rooms, catering to the high-end market,” Lui said. “It will be a new brand in Macau.” The executive, however, refrained from making further comments on which brand it would be, or whether it would be a third-party brand.

Given no details on its facilities were released, Lui added that information would be announced in due course. He also hoped that the new hotel would “see most of its works concluded within next year.”

Lui also discussed the plan for a theme park at his resort. The project was included in the proposal submitted to the government during last year’s relicensing process, he explained.

“Non-disclosure agreements have been signed with our collaborator [for the theme park project],” Lui said. “Discussions will also be held with the government on the details of the project.”

Regarding the additional investment required by the license terms and conditions, effective when gross gaming revenue (GGR) reaches MOP180 billion, Lui said that the group will invest in sporting efforts, such as the World Table Tennis tournament and the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball tournament, as well as renovations to GEG’s properties.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by GEG, the fourth phase of the resort is planned to be a resort-in-resort, featuring multiple high-end hotel brands, extensive food and beverage as well as retail outlets, non-gaming amenities, landscaping and a water resort deck, alongside a 4,000-seat international music and performing arts theater to invigorate the local arts and culture scene.

Galaxy officially launches its Phase 3

Yesterday, GEG officially launched Phase 3 of the Galaxy Macau resort, which consists of the Galaxy International Convention Centre, the Galaxy Arena, the Andaz Macau and the Raffles at Galaxy Macau.

GEG described the launch as not only beginning a new chapter for the group’s expansion into various business sectors, but also demonstrating GEG’s unrelenting efforts to facilitate the integration of culture; entertainment; sports; meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions; and tourism. The launch also showcases the group’s steadfast dedication to Macau’s socio-economic stability and its commitment to sharing prosperity with the local community.

GEG chairman Dr Lui Che Woo said during his opening remarks that Phase 3 aligns with the Macau SAR Government’s calls to foster quality development of exhibitions and conventions combined with commerce. Phase 3 also establishes Macau as a “City of Performing Arts” and a “City of Sports,” said Lui.

Phase 3 of the resort entered operation early this year.