Galaxy, Warner Music sign agreement to arrange concerts in Macau

Galaxy Arena has announced a 3-year strategic cooperation agreement with Warner Music China, under which the two parties will fully use their respective resource advantages, development experience and industry influence.

Under the development of the general theme of Tourism + Entertainment, they will cooperate in a wide range of performances, entertainment, tourism, etc. to introduce and organize international quality music and entertainment events in Macau, to attract music lovers from all over the world to choose Macau as their vacation destination.

According to the agreement, Warner Music Group will arrange its artists to hold concerts in Macau, plan and produce events including music festivals, music talk, forums and commercial events in Macau, and arrange its artists to participate in commercial events in Macau.

“The brand-new Galaxy Arena has been hosting a number of world-class performances since April with resounding success, offering a spectrum of entertainment experiences to visitors from the world,” Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said at a signing ceremony yesterday.

“As a collaborative effort with the Macau SAR Government to support ‘Tourism + Entertainment’ cross-sector integration, GEG’s collaboration with Warner Music China means we will continue to fully utilize this world-class venue to present more spectacular shows and an endless array of exciting entertainment for both locals and tourists,» he added.

At the occasion, Jonathan Serbin, Co-President of Warner Music Asia, said, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work together to develop exciting new music and entertainment opportunities at the Galaxy Macau’s amazing property. Through this cooperation, Warner Music will bring a wide range of global artists to the Galaxy to help enrich the already fast expanding cultural and entertainment activities in Macau. We are looking forward to a strong partnership with both the GEG and Macau; and we are very excited to move ahead together on this project.” MDT