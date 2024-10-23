Gaming concessionaires account for 42% of GP budget

The six local gaming concessionaires will continue to support the Macau Grand Prix event by their sponsorship of it.

During yesterday’s Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) press conference, the six concessionaires presented their sponsorship checks to the MGPOC.

Four of them (elite sponsors) contributed MOP20 million each (SJM Resorts, S.A., Galaxy Entertainment Group, Sands China Ltd, and MGM China Holdings Ltd).

The other two (Melco Resorts and Entertainment and Wynn Macau, Ltd) contributed MOP10 million each as premium sponsors.

In total, the six gaming companies contributed some MOP100 million from a budget of MOP240 million, as the president of the Sports Bureau (ID), Luís Gomes, noted on the sidelines of the event.

This means the gaming concessionaires account for 41.67% of the total budget this year.

The same conference also announced that BMW Concessionaires (Macau) Ltd will be the official brand for the Safety Car vehicles while Macau Industrial Ltd will continue to be the beverage sponsor, and Air Macau will also remain the official airline sponsor for the GP.

GP Carnival begins in early November

As in previous editions, a series of ancillary activities are being planned to bring the GP closer to the community, with the GP Family Carnival scheduled to take place from Nov. 2 and 3 at the Tap Seac Square.

This event combines games and information about the GP, and it is particularly directed at young children and families.

On Nov. 9 and 10, another of the complementary activities with the Grand Prix Auto Show taking place also at Tap Seac Square occurs.

This event will put on display several of the vehicles from the different racing categories that will race at the GP that starts on Nov. 14 and will continue until Nov. 17.

Additionally, an official GP opening ceremony will be held on Nov. 9 at the same location with many of the racers present.