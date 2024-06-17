Gaming crime bill omits money touts

A recent draft of Macau’s “Law to Combat Gambling Crimes” does not specifically address the issue of unauthorized money change touts operating in or around casinos. Despite this omission, Chan Chak Mo, president of the Second Standing Committee, said Macau authorities are paying close attention to the matter due to its negative impact on society, security and the economy. The bill does cover illegal lending for gambling purposes, which can result in imprisonment for one to five years. The omission of money touts has raised concerns about the potential for these illegal activities to continue, particularly given the significant involvement of money touts in helping individuals circumvent cash transfer limits and engage in illicit cross-border transactions.

