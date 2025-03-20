Gaming sector sees slight increase in registered junkets

Macau currently has 24 gaming promoters registered with the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), representing less than half of the 50 junkets authorized to operate this year.

While the number remains significantly lower than in previous years, 2025 marks a slight increase.

According to the bureau’s latest published list, Venetian and SJM lead as the concessionaires permitted to work with the highest number of gaming promoters, totaling 12 each. Following them are MGM and Melco, which have authorization to collaborate with eight junkets each. Meanwhile, Galaxy and Wynn Resorts are permitted to work with five gaming promotion companies.

Under Macau’s gaming laws, all gaming promoters must sign a contract with one of the six casino concessionaires. These promoters, commonly known as junkets, play a key role in Macau’s gaming industry by bringing in high-roller clients, primarily from mainland China.

The current figures remain far below the peak of 235 registered gaming promoters in 2013.

The government has set a limit for 2025 on the number of junkets the city’s six gaming operators can partner with, restricting it to 50, the same cap as the current year.

Govt vows to monitor satellite casinos

Officials have pledged to closely monitor the situation surrounding satellite casinos to protect employee interests.

In response to lawmaker Lei Leong Wong, the authorities emphasized their commitment as the three-year transition period for these establishments nears its end this year.

Of Macau’s 30 casinos, 11 operate as satellites under major concessionaires, with nine linked to SJM Holdings. The DICJ collaborate with stakeholders to ensure industry stability and support affected workers, according to acting director Lio Chi Chong. STAff Reporter