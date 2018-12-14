Gaming | Workers want salary increase of 5-8 percent

The New Macau Gaming Staff Rights Association is asking for a 5 to 8 percent salary increase for 2019, according to a letter of request delivered by the association to the government headquarters yesterday.

The association hopes that the Chief Executive can speak for the gaming employees regarding the request, made in order for their salaries to catch up with inflation, and to make up for what they say is the falling quality of life of residents working for casinos.

In addition, representatives of the association, including activist Cloee Chao, noted that the association does not rule out the possibility of organizing a demonstration on the 19th anniversary of the handover or on Christmas day to express their opposition to the introduction of non-local dealers and occupational drivers.

The group accused non- local workers of being damaging to Macau’s housing market, transportation and environment.

In addition to the aforementioned association, others within the gaming sector have requested a salary increase for 2019.

The Power of the Macao Gaming Association visited the government headquarters yesterday to submit a letter to the CE for a salary increase in 2019.

The Macau Gaming Enterprises Staff’s Association also asked the gaming operators to increase salaries, and for the increase not to be less than that of the previous year.

According to the statistics provided by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, the inflation rate in September and October of 2018 was 3.51 percent and 3.35 percent year-on-year respectively.

At the same time, government expenses were forecast to grow 2.2 percent to MOP101.1 billion, an increase explained by Leong as mostly being the result of the increase in the salary index of public servants from MOP85 to MOP88, accountable for a surge of about MOP885 million.

The increase in wages for public servants in 2019 amounts to about 3.5 percent more than this year. JZ

Share this: Tweet





