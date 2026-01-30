GBA confidence steadies as firms recalibrate for a tougher global cycle

ANALYSIS



The latest Standard Chartered Greater Bay Area Business Confidence Index (GBAI) paints a picture of resilience without exuberance. Business sentiment across the GBA remained in expansionary territory in the fourth quarter of 2025, even as both current performance and expectations retreated from the previous quarter’s rebound. In a global environment defined by geopolitical tension, trade frictions, and uneven monetary conditions, that alone is a meaningful signal – stability, rather than acceleration.

The headline figures show a clear cooling from Q3’s optimism. The current performance index fell to 50.3 from 54.7, while expectations eased to 51 from 55.7. Both readings are still above the crucial 50 threshold, indicating expansion, but the direction matters. The retreat reflects the fading impact of front-loading activities earlier in the year and a more cautious stance on investment, financing, and capacity utilization.

That caution is visible in the sub-indices. New orders, fixed asset investment, and profits all dipped below 50 on a current-performance basis, suggesting that momentum softened as 2025 closed. This should not be misread as a structural downturn. Instead, it appears to be a normalization after firms pulled forward activity amid earlier policy shifts and trade developments. Subdued loan growth and weaker fixed-asset investment on the Chinese mainland also weighed on sentiment, reinforcing the sense that the easy gains have already been booked.

Hong Kong’s divergence

Against this broader moderation, Hong Kong stands out. The city’s readings were well above the GBA average, with current performance jumping 5.7 points to 57.9 and expectations rising to 55.4. This divergence highlights Hong Kong’s role as a services-led economy benefiting from reopening dynamics, revived trade flows, and the extension of the US-China trade truce. While manufacturing-heavy cities feel the pinch of weaker investment cycles, Hong Kong’s professional services and retail-wholesale sectors are carrying the recovery.

Key Takeaways Stability over speed – GBA business sentiment remains expansionary despite a quarter-on-quarter pullback, signaling resilience rather than renewed acceleration amid global uncertainty. Hong Kong as an anchor – The city’s strong performance underscores its role as a services-driven stabilizer within the GBA, even as investment-heavy sectors elsewhere cool. Outward diversification – Growing interest in the Middle East highlights how future confidence in the GBA is increasingly tied to external market expansion, with Hong Kong positioned as the key facilitator.

Wing Chu, Deputy Director of Research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, captured this contrast succinctly: “Following the extension of the trade truce between the US and China, business sentiment in Hong Kong continued to improve, allowing the city to outperform its peer cities across the GBA.” She added that the city’s recovery momentum is expected to remain intact, supported by buoyant business activity and the strength of its professional services sector – a reminder of where Hong Kong’s comparative advantage still lies.

This matters for the GBA as a whole. Hong Kong’s ability to act as a stabilizer and facilitator becomes more important when manufacturing and investment cycles soften elsewhere. The index results suggest that, even in a period of external uncertainty, the city retains enough pull to anchor confidence across the region, particularly in cross-border finance, trade structuring, and advisory services.

Middle East ambitions

One of the most forward-looking elements of the survey is GBA firms’ growing interest in the Middle East. More than half of respondents said they are interested in expanding into the region, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia topping the list. This is not a marginal trend. It reflects a deliberate search for new growth corridors as companies diversify markets and supply chains in response to geopolitical risk.

The sectoral breakdown is revealing. Nearly 60% of interested firms are in trading and distribution, followed by manufacturing and logistics. This suggests that GBA companies are not only looking to sell into the Middle East but also to embed themselves in its emerging trade and industrial ecosystems. Yet optimism is tempered by realism. Firms cite regulatory complexity, opaque investment environments, and cultural differences as their main obstacles.

Here, Hong Kong’s role becomes pivotal. An overwhelming 99.2% of respondents believe Hong Kong’s world-class services are critical to the success of their Middle East expansion. Hunter Chan, Economist for Greater China at Standard Chartered, framed this in geopolitical terms: “With increasingly complex geopolitical risks, global corporates not only actively diversify their supply chains but also explore new markets… giving rise to numerous emerging trade corridors.” He argued that Hong Kong can leverage its professional services advantage to act as a “super-connector” and springboard for overseas expansion.

The implication is clear. As GBA firms look outward, confidence at home increasingly depends on how effectively Hong Kong can translate its services expertise into cross-regional opportunity. The GBAI results suggest that, while near-term performance has cooled, expectations remain underpinned by this outward-looking strategy. Times Writer

Source: Standard Chartered and Hong Kong Trade Development Council, via JCN Newswire

