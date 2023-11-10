GBA Cup splits categories to attempt stability

The Greater Bay Area (GBA) GT Cup has probably experienced the most changes of any Macau Grand Prix racing event.

This year’s GBA GT Cup will feature another change when it is split into two categories, one dedicated to GT4 specifications and the other to GT3 machinery.

Although GT4 and GT3 look similar and often use the same road car model, their specifications differ, with GT3 being the more powerful and, consequently, faster.

GT4s are closer to the homologated, standard road vehicle, sharing most of their parts with common automobiles, while the GT3s are heavily engineered and tuned vehicles with many special parts.

Consequently, racing a GT3 car carries a heftier price tag due to the car itself as well as the team necessary to operate and maintain the car in peak condition.

GT3 category racing also requires drivers to possess better driving skills and experience to control the car and take advantage of its added racing capabilities.

For this year’s Macau GP, and due to the split into two categories, the GBA Cup will feature famous names, particularly in the GT3 line-up, including two-time Macau GT Cup winner Darryl O’Young, Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia GT3 Silver champion Ling Kang, and Macau racer Kevin Tse who won this race in 2019 when it was in the GT4 category.

For the GT4 entries, 2022 winner Liang Jia Tong returns, as does runner-up Luo Kai Luo. Also racing are locals Kelvin Leong and Ip Un Hou who have been part of the former Macau Roadsports race, which has been completely revamped this year.

For others like Lai Chi Hou, this will be a new opportunity in this category after a first taste of it in last year’s event.

Although it has often been marred by racing incidents disrupting the normal racing pace, the GBA GT Cup race is popular among fans who easily recognize the sportscar models involved including Aston Martin Vantage, Audi R8, BMW M4, Lamborghini Huracan, McLaren 570S, Mercedes GT, Porsche 911 and Cayman and Toyota Supra, among others.